Barnet's home National League game against Dagenham & Redbridge has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

Match officials carried out two inspections at The Hive before deciding conditions were unplayable.

No date has yet been confirmed for the rearranged fixture.

Barnet are next in action on Tuesday with a home FA Trophy replay against Farsley Celtic, while Dagenham are at home to Notts County on 25 January.