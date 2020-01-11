Five Scottish league fixtures postponed after heavy wind and rain

Five Scottish Professional Football League games, including two in the Championship, have been postponed after strong wind and heavy rain.

Dundee's game at home to promotion rivals Ayr United was called off due to a waterlogged pitch on Saturday.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle against Queen of the South had already been postponed on Friday.

The League One game at Stranraer and League Two games hosted by Stirling Albion and Cowdenbeath also fell.

Stranraer, who sit bottom of the third tier, were due to host Montrose, while League Two leaders Cove Rangers were visitors at Forthbank and Albion Rovers were due at Central Park.

Matches postponed

Scottish Championship: Dundee v Ayr United, Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Queen of the South

Scottish League One: Stranraer v Montrose

Scottish League Two: Albion Rovers v Cowdenbeath, Stirling Albion v Cove Rangers