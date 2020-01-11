Ruaidhri Donnelly: Larne interested in signing Cliftonville striker

Donnelly re-joined Cliftonville in 2017 after spells with Swansea City and Gillingham

Cliftonville boss Paddy McLaughlin has confirmed that Larne are interested in signing Reds striker Ruaidhri Donnelly.

Donnelly, 27, is engaged in contract discussions with Cliftonville, with his current deal set to expire at the end of the season.

"Larne are interested in Ruaidhri Donnelly and so they should be, he's a quality player," said McLaughlin.

"We're interested in doing all we can to get him to stay and sign a new contract."

Donnelly re-joined Cliftonville on a three-year deal at the beginning of the 2017-18 season having spent time at Swansea City and Gillingham.

The Reds currently sit top of the Irish Premiership and will meet reigning champions Linfield at Solitude on Monday.

League newcomers Larne have several ex-Cliftonville players in their side including Tomas Cosgrove, Martin Donnelly and David McDaid.

"It all boils down to the player and hopefully he decides to stay with us," said McLaughlin.

"He'd be a big loss, a massive coup for Larne because he's one of the best in the league but he'd be a massive signing for us if we get him to stay on board."

"We've every confidence that we can get that done over the next couple of days."