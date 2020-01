From the section

Saturday's Irish Premiership match between Dungannon Swifts and Ballymena United at Stangmore Park has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

Glenavon v Institute and Glentoran's meeting with Warrenpoint Town will go ahead.

Heavy rainfall overnight and on Saturday morning led to a pitch inspection in Dungannon at 11:00 GMT.

All of Saturday's NIFL Championship matches are due to be played as scheduled.