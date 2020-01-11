Barcelona forward Luis Suarez to have surgery on right knee

Luis Suarez has scored 11 goals in La Liga and three in the Champions League this season

Barcelona forward Luis Suarez will undergo knee surgery on Sunday.

The Uruguay international has suffered an injury to the external meniscus on his right knee and will be operated on by Spanish surgeon Dr Ramon Cugat.

Suarez played the whole match as Barcelona were beaten 3-2 by Atletico Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup semi-final on Friday.

The 32-year-old has made 23 appearances for Barcelona this season, scoring 14 goals.