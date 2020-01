From the section

Tivonge Rushesha has made one appearance for Swansea's first team

Swansea's 17-year-old defender Tivonge Rushesha has signed his first professional contract with the club.

Zimbabwean-born Rushesha is a product of the club's academy and has established himself in Swansea's Under-23 side.

Rushesha made his senior debut against Cambridge United in the Carabao Cup in August 2019.

A Wales' Under-19 international, his new deal will keep him at Swansea until 2022.