Scottish League One: Falkirk narrow gap with leaders Raith Rovers

Declan McManus scored a hat-trick for Falkirk in Peterhead

Raith Rovers remain top of Scottish League One after a 1-1 draw at Forfar Athletic, as Falkirk moved second thanks to a Declan McManus hat-trick.

McManus helped secure a 3-1 win away to Peterhead as the Bairns inched to within a point of Rovers and one ahead of Airdrieonians.

The Diamonds drew 2-2 away to East Fife, who move above inactive Montrose into fourth spot.

Games at Stranraer and Dumbarton were postponed through waterlogged pitches.

Forfar's point lifts Stuart Malcolm's side seven points clear of bottom side Stranraer.

Ross Forbes had headed the Loons into an early lead, but John Baird nodded the equaliser for the league leaders after 72 minutes.

Until then, it had looked like Airdrieonians were heading to the top despite Aaron Dunsmore firing East Fife into the lead at the same time as Forbes struck against Rovers.

Calum Gallagher, one with his head and another with his left foot, soon replied for the visitors as he ended a week when he extended his contract on a high.

However, Craig Watson's close-range header with a minute remaining rescued a point for the Fifers to leave their neighbours clear at the top.

Two McManus drives put Falkirk in control in Peterhead until Mark Durnan's 26th-minute own goal gave the hosts renewed hope.

However, when defender David Ferguson was sent off for a foul on Aidan Connolly midway through the second half, striker McManus completed his hat trick from the penalty spot as Falkirk stretched their unbeaten run to nine games.

Clyde move above Peterhead, who are now in third bottom with the same points and goal difference, despite their game away to Dumbarton being postponed.