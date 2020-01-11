Jersey Bulls progress in cup with 3-1 Fleet Spurs win

Jersey Bulls have yet to draw or lose a competitive game since they were formed this season

Jersey Bulls kept up their perfect record as they beat Fleet Spurs 3-1 in the Cherry Records Premier Challenge Cup third round at Springfield.

Man of the Match James Carr won a penalty which top scorer Hinds easily tucked away in the 22nd minute.

The lead was emphatically doubled moments later when Adam Trotter scored a spectacular half volley.

Andre Smith pulled back an impressive goal for the visitors with 10 minutes to go before Sol Solomon got the third.

Gary Freeman's men stay in cup action as they travel to Godalming Town on Tuesday for the Estoteric Division One Challenge Cup quarter final.