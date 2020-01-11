Kieffer Moore: Wigan Athletic reject Cardiff City bid for Wales striker

Kieffer Moore concentrates on the ball
Kieffer Moore has also played for Rotherham, Ipswich Town and Torquay United

Cardiff City have had a bid for Wales striker Kieffer Moore rejected by Championship rivals Wigan Athletic.

Latics manager Paul Cook confirmed the club had rejected Cardiff's bid for the 27-year-old.

Moore joined Wigan from Barnsley on a three-year deal in August 2019 and has scored two goals in 15 games for the Latics.

He made his Wales debut in a friendly against Belarus in September 2019.

Moore scored twice during Wales' successful Euro 2020 qualifying campaign.

Find out more

Top Stories

Explore the BBC