Manchester United: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says club must 'stick together' amid fan protests

Manchester United's win over Norwich was their first victory of 2020

Manchester United must "stick together" following fan protests against the club's owners and Ed Woodward at Old Trafford, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The protests occurred during United's 4-0 win over Norwich on Saturday.

Red Devils supporters in the Stretford End loudly chanted "we want Glazers out" and sang profanities against executive vice-chairman Woodward.

"I am not sure if the players got it. I noticed it, yeah," said United manager Solskjaer.

The sentiment spread to other parts of the stadium during the second half and some anger was directed towards Woodward by fans exiting at full time.

"As a club, we have got to stick together and be united," added Solskjaer.

"We are a family and I can only say from my time here I have been backed by the owners and backed by Ed. They are supporting me so we have to stick together."

Fans waited until going 3-0 up in the 54th minute before expressing their frustrations against the club's hierarchy and it was not for the first time this season.

Before the game against Liverpool in October, supporters marched outside the ground with a banner which read "Glazers out, Woodward out. £1bn stolen from MUFC," while a plane was flown over the ground with a banner reading: "Ed still failing, Woodward out."

The thrashing of Norwich was United's first victory in four games after being beaten by Arsenal in their last league game, a drab showing in a goalless draw at Wolves in the FA Cup and being outclassed in the Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg at home by rivals Manchester City.

Solskjaer's own position is constantly under question because of inconsistent performances, but the Norwegian pointed out: "We are in all competitions, still in the Carabao Cup, the FA Cup, we are fifth in the league, have improved our position from last season, and we have the Europa League.

"So the fans have to believe me when I say I feel we are doing loads of good things behind the scenes, we are going in the right directions.

"You saw the attitude, effort and work-rate, that is the core of the group that will go forward."