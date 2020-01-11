Aleksandar Mitrovic: Fulham striker's injury 'doesn't look great', says Scott Parker

Aleksandar Mitrovic has gone three games without scoring for Fulham

The ankle injury that forced Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic to be carried off against Hull City "doesn't look great", says boss Scott Parker.

The 25-year-old Serbian left the field on a stretcher in the final 10 minutes of Fulham's 1-0 win on Saturday.

Mitrovic is the joint-leading goalscorer in the Championship with 18 in 26 appearances this season.

"It's too early to say," said Parker. "We'll scan him and see where we are. He's injured himself pretty badly."

Mitrovic signed a new five-year contract last summer following Fulham's relegation from the Premier League, having joined on a permanent deal from Newcastle United 12 months earlier.

"It doesn't look great at this present moment in time," added Parker, whose side are fourth in the second tier.

"(If) you lose someone who's scored 18 goals it's never going to be easy."