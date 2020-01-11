Darren Murray: We'll 'get to the bottom' of striker's non-appearance - McDermott

Murray was left out of the squad for Glentoran's 2-1 win over Warrenpoint on Saturday

Glentoran boss Mick McDermott has insisted the club will "get to the bottom" of the confusion over Darren Murray's non-appearance last Saturday.

The Glens have launched an internal investigation after the striker did not turn up for the Irish Cup win over Portadown.

Murray then tweeted that he had told his manager that he was away for the weekend in Liverpool.

"I've got a great memory," McDermott told BBC Sport NI on Saturday.

Speaking after the Glens' win over Warrenpoint, which Murray did not feature in, McDermott confirmed that the former Cliftonville forward will not be selected for the first team until the club's disciplinary procedure regarding the incident is completed.

"As manager it is my job to manage these situations. We will investigate it, get to the bottom of it over the coming weeks and make decisions," he explained.

"Darren is a full-time footballer, so we have to follow all the legal and labour rules. We are an employer like anyone else.

McDermott took over at the Oval in March 2019

"The days of just taking decisions as the manager are gone. We have to take follow procedures, take HR advice and investigate internally.

"When we do that a decision will be made and it could be in favour of Darren or it could be in favour of the club."

Despite the differences in how the player and the club view the incident, McDermott did not rule out Murray making a return to the first team squad.

"He is a talented player, he has proved that, and he is a good lad if I am being honest. I have nothing against Darren Murray - I like the lad," McDermott added.

"I spoke to Darren briefly. Hopefully, he will be back to speak to us again in the coming days and we can work things out with him.

"Any player that can prove they want to be here has a future at Glentoran, but our strength is in the collective. If anyone wants to be in that group then they are welcome, but if anyone doesn't then that's their choice.

"You can't be 99% into our project, because that's 100% out. You're either all in, or you're not, and that applies to every player. If Darren wants to be part of that then he is welcome."

The Glens' 2-1 win over Warrenpoint at the Oval saw them move to the top of the Irish Premiership table for the first time since September 2013.