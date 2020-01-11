Malaga sack coach Victor Sanchez over explicit video

Sanchez was appointed Malaga manager in April 2019

Malaga have sacked head coach Victor Sanchez four days after he was suspended following the publication of an explicit video of the 43-year-old on social media.

The Spanish second-tier side said Sanchez had been dismissed for "disciplinary reasons", adding that they had been unable to agree terms on a mutual termination of his contract.

"Malaga took this decision in consideration of the serious harm the recent non-sporting events have done to the club," a club statement added.

Malaga B manager Sergio Pellicer will act as first-team coach until a new appointment is made.

Sanchez had previously said he had been blackmailed over the video prior to it being published.

Spanish police are investigating Sanchez's allegation.

A 41-year-old man was detained on Friday for illegally sharing the video online, Spanish police said, adding that the man was released after questioning.

Malaga, who reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League in 2013, are currently 16th in the Spanish Segunda Division, just one point above the relegation zone.