Nottingham Forest v Luton Town
Nottingham Forest have no new injury worries, with right-back Tendayi Darikwa their only long-term absentee.
Fellow defender Carl Jenkinson should again make the squad after injury, and Michael Hefele is also available.
Luton could have midfielder Izzy Brown and defender Martin Cranie back, with the pair close to overcoming knocks.
Full-back Dan Potts is pushing for a start after playing 45 minutes on his return from a groin problem in their defeat by Birmingham last weekend.
Match facts
- Nottingham Forest haven't hosted Luton in a league game since April 2008, winning 1-0 in League One.
- Luton haven't won an away league game against Nottingham Forest since March 1983 in the top-flight; they are winless in 11 at the City Ground since (D5 L6).
- Only Leeds (34) and Fulham (30) have taken more Championship points against teams currently in the bottom-half of the league than Nottingham Forest this season (28).
- Luton Town have won just five points in 15 Championship games this season against teams currently in the top-half of the league (W1 D2 L12), fewer than any other side.
- Since the start of last season, Nottingham Forest striker Lewis Grabban has scored 30 Championship goals - twice as many as any other Forest player.
- Luton Town have given more Championship minutes to English players than any other club this season (20,555).