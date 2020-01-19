The FA Women's Super League
B'ham City Women0Man City Women1

Women's Super League: Birmingham City v Manchester City

Line-ups

B'ham City Women

  • 1Hampton
  • 2Mayling
  • 3Scott
  • 25Holloway
  • 15Jordan
  • 7Arthur
  • 37Staniforth
  • 20Walker
  • 19Whipp
  • 11Grant
  • 8Williams

Substitutes

  • 6Harrop
  • 10Visalli
  • 13Brooks
  • 16Brougham
  • 21Kelly

Man City Women

  • 26Roebuck
  • 11BeckieSubstituted forStanwayat 45'minutes
  • 4Bonner
  • 6Houghton
  • 3Stokes
  • 19Weir
  • 8Scott
  • 24Walsh
  • 9Bremer
  • 18White
  • 15Hemp

Substitutes

  • 7Coombs
  • 10Stanway
  • 16Park
  • 17Lee
  • 25Wullaert
  • 34Benameur
  • 35Veiga Santiago Fidalgo
Referee:
Helen Conley

Match Stats

Home TeamB'ham City WomenAway TeamMan City Women
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home2
Away7
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away6
Fouls
Home0
Away4

Live Text

Attempt saved. Rachel Williams (Birmingham City Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Birmingham City Women. Conceded by Demi Stokes.

Second Half

Second Half begins Birmingham City Women 0, Manchester City Women 1.

Substitution

Substitution, Manchester City Women. Georgia Stanway replaces Janine Beckie.

Half Time

First Half ends, Birmingham City Women 0, Manchester City Women 1.

Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Hannah Hampton.

Attempt saved. Keira Walsh (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Claudia Walker.

Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Rebecca Holloway.

Attempt blocked. Pauline Bremer (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Harriet Scott.

Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Rebecca Holloway.

Foul by Demi Stokes (Manchester City Women).

Harriet Scott (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Ellen White (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Foul by Ellen White (Manchester City Women).

Claudia Walker (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jill Scott (Manchester City Women).

Adrienne Jordan (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Ellen White (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from very close range is too high.

Attempt missed. Pauline Bremer (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Pauline Bremer (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.

Attempt saved. Lucy Staniforth (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Lucy Staniforth.

Foul by Keira Walsh (Manchester City Women).

Lucy Staniforth (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Birmingham City Women 0, Manchester City Women 1. Ellen White (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jill Scott.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women1211013553033
2Man City Women1311023252733
3Chelsea Women119203072329
4Reading Women115241720-317
5Tottenham Women135261219-717
6Man Utd Women11515168816
7Everton Women105051414015
8West Ham Women103161321-810
9Brighton Women12237826-189
10B'ham City Women11218519-147
11Bristol City Women11137836-286
12Liverpool Women11038313-103
The FA Women's Super League

