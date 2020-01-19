Attempt saved. Rachel Williams (Birmingham City Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Women's Super League: Birmingham City v Manchester City
Line-ups
B'ham City Women
- 1Hampton
- 2Mayling
- 3Scott
- 25Holloway
- 15Jordan
- 7Arthur
- 37Staniforth
- 20Walker
- 19Whipp
- 11Grant
- 8Williams
Substitutes
- 6Harrop
- 10Visalli
- 13Brooks
- 16Brougham
- 21Kelly
Man City Women
- 26Roebuck
- 11BeckieSubstituted forStanwayat 45'minutes
- 4Bonner
- 6Houghton
- 3Stokes
- 19Weir
- 8Scott
- 24Walsh
- 9Bremer
- 18White
- 15Hemp
Substitutes
- 7Coombs
- 10Stanway
- 16Park
- 17Lee
- 25Wullaert
- 34Benameur
- 35Veiga Santiago Fidalgo
- Referee:
- Helen Conley
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away4
Live Text
Corner, Birmingham City Women. Conceded by Demi Stokes.
Second Half
Second Half begins Birmingham City Women 0, Manchester City Women 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City Women. Georgia Stanway replaces Janine Beckie.
Half Time
First Half ends, Birmingham City Women 0, Manchester City Women 1.
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Hannah Hampton.
Attempt saved. Keira Walsh (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Claudia Walker.
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Rebecca Holloway.
Attempt blocked. Pauline Bremer (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Harriet Scott.
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Rebecca Holloway.
Foul by Demi Stokes (Manchester City Women).
Harriet Scott (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Ellen White (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Foul by Ellen White (Manchester City Women).
Claudia Walker (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jill Scott (Manchester City Women).
Adrienne Jordan (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Ellen White (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from very close range is too high.
Attempt missed. Pauline Bremer (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Pauline Bremer (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Lucy Staniforth (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Lucy Staniforth.
Foul by Keira Walsh (Manchester City Women).
Lucy Staniforth (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Birmingham City Women 0, Manchester City Women 1. Ellen White (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jill Scott.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
