Women's Super League: Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur
Line-ups
Man Utd Women
- 27Earps
- 4Turner
- 21Turner
- 5McManus
- 20SmithBooked at 45mins
- 12Ladd
- 10Zelem
- 9Sigsworth
- 14Groenen
- 11Galton
- 19Ross
Substitutes
- 2Harris
- 3Okvist
- 7Toone
- 13Ramsey
- 17Arnot
- 18Hanson
Tottenham Women
- 1Morgan
- 29Neville
- 25Godfrey
- 6Filbey
- 21Mitchell
- 14AddisonSubstituted forGrahamat 56'minutes
- 4Green
- 3Percival
- 7Davison
- 19Quinn
- 9Dean
Substitutes
- 2Leon
- 8Peplow
- 11Schillaci
- 15Worm
- 16Graham
- 23Ayane
- 26Drew
- Referee:
- Edward Duckworth
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away7
Live Text
Substitution
Emma Mitchell (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Amy Turner (Manchester United Women).
Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Chloe Morgan.
Attempt missed. Hayley Ladd (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Emma Mitchell.
Second Half
Second Half begins Manchester United Women 0, Tottenham Hotspur Women 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Manchester United Women 0, Tottenham Hotspur Women 0.
Booking
Kirsty Smith (Manchester United Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Kirsty Smith (Manchester United Women).
Gemma Davison (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Chloe Morgan.
Attempt saved. Jane Ross (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Josephine Green (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Foul by Leah Galton (Manchester United Women).
Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Gemma Davison (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Jessica Sigsworth (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Emma Mitchell (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Hand ball by Jessica Sigsworth (Manchester United Women).
Foul by Jane Ross (Manchester United Women).
Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jessica Sigsworth (Manchester United Women).
Anna Filbey (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
(Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Rianna Dean (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Attempt saved. Josephine Green (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Jane Ross (Manchester United Women).
Anna Filbey (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Leah Galton (Manchester United Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Anna Filbey (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jane Ross (Manchester United Women).
Hayley Ladd (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gemma Davison (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Foul by Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women).
Rianna Dean (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Jackie Groenen (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Leah Galton (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Josephine Green (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
