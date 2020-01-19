The FA Women's Super League
Man Utd Women0Tottenham Women0

Women's Super League: Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur

Line-ups

Man Utd Women

  • 27Earps
  • 4Turner
  • 21Turner
  • 5McManus
  • 20SmithBooked at 45mins
  • 12Ladd
  • 10Zelem
  • 9Sigsworth
  • 14Groenen
  • 11Galton
  • 19Ross

Substitutes

  • 2Harris
  • 3Okvist
  • 7Toone
  • 13Ramsey
  • 17Arnot
  • 18Hanson

Tottenham Women

  • 1Morgan
  • 29Neville
  • 25Godfrey
  • 6Filbey
  • 21Mitchell
  • 14AddisonSubstituted forGrahamat 56'minutes
  • 4Green
  • 3Percival
  • 7Davison
  • 19Quinn
  • 9Dean

Substitutes

  • 2Leon
  • 8Peplow
  • 11Schillaci
  • 15Worm
  • 16Graham
  • 23Ayane
  • 26Drew
Referee:
Edward Duckworth

Match Stats

Home TeamMan Utd WomenAway TeamTottenham Women
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home8
Away2
Shots on Target
Home4
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away0
Fouls
Home11
Away7

Live Text

Substitution

Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Kit Graham replaces Angela Addison.

Emma Mitchell (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Amy Turner (Manchester United Women).

Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Chloe Morgan.

Attempt missed. Hayley Ladd (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Emma Mitchell.

Second Half

Second Half begins Manchester United Women 0, Tottenham Hotspur Women 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Manchester United Women 0, Tottenham Hotspur Women 0.

Booking

Kirsty Smith (Manchester United Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Kirsty Smith (Manchester United Women).

Gemma Davison (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Chloe Morgan.

Attempt saved. Jane Ross (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Josephine Green (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

Foul by Leah Galton (Manchester United Women).

Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Gemma Davison (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Jessica Sigsworth (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Emma Mitchell (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

Hand ball by Jessica Sigsworth (Manchester United Women).

Foul by Jane Ross (Manchester United Women).

Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jessica Sigsworth (Manchester United Women).

Anna Filbey (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

(Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Rianna Dean (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

Attempt saved. Josephine Green (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Jane Ross (Manchester United Women).

Anna Filbey (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Leah Galton (Manchester United Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Anna Filbey (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jane Ross (Manchester United Women).

Hayley Ladd (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gemma Davison (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

Foul by Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women).

Rianna Dean (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Jackie Groenen (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Leah Galton (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Josephine Green (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women1211013553033
2Man City Women1311023252733
3Chelsea Women119203072329
4Reading Women115241720-317
5Tottenham Women135261219-717
6Man Utd Women11515168816
7Everton Women105051414015
8West Ham Women103161321-810
9Brighton Women12237826-189
10B'ham City Women11218519-147
11Bristol City Women11137836-286
12Liverpool Women11038313-103
View full The FA Women's Super League table

