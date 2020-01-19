Dundee United v Hibernian
-
- From the section Scottish Cup
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Watch on BBC One Scotland; listen on BBC Radio Scotland; text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website
Line-ups
Dundee Utd
- 1Siegrist
- 2Smith
- 44Watson
- 5Connolly
- 17Robson
- 18Butcher
- 23Harkes
- 7McMullan
- 4Powers
- 8Pawlett
- 24Shankland
Substitutes
- 3Sporle
- 6Reynolds
- 9Sow
- 13Mehmet
- 21Glass
- 25King
- 27Appere
Hibernian
- 1Marciano
- 21Naismith
- 25Porteous
- 4Hanlon
- 16Stevenson
- 3Whittaker
- 20Hallberg
- 10Boyle
- 23Allan
- 22Kamberi
- 9Doidge
Substitutes
- 2Gray
- 7Horgan
- 8Slivka
- 11Newell
- 24McGregor
- 27Bogdan
- 32Shaw
- Referee:
- Kevin Clancy
Match report to follow.