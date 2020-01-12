Irish Premiership: Twitter reacts as resurgent Glens top table

So there we are then, for the first time in a decade, Glentoran lead the Irish Premiership table in January.

For many growing up with the Irish League, that isn't a strange sight. But after several years in the wilderness, Mick McDermott has led the Glens to the top of the pile once again.

Of course, there are five teams in the mix and an awful long way to go until the destination of the Gibson Cup will be decided, but the Oval faithful can take great heart from their form this season.

We've taken a look at some of the reaction surrounding the east Belfast side's return to the top.

It's fair to say Glentoran fans are enjoying the rise under McDermott. Rivals fans? Not so much.

Never satisfied

We'll let December's Manager of the Month have the first word here.

Navid loves it

Navid Nasseri has become a fan favourite since moving to the Oval in October.

#TimeToClimb?

Glens fans are keeping their feet on the ground (Well, they are trying...)!

Can't believe your eyes

Is anyone in the same boat as Jonny?

Now that's a stat!

Marie will be doing Marshall Gillespie out of work if she keeps this up! It highlights the job that McDermott has done since taking over in the Oval dugout.

Keep on rolling?

That's all you can ask for as a fan!

We gather this a compliment?!

Although it appears Ashleigh is a Linfield fan, so maybe not!

It's been a long time coming!

Can the Glens maintain the challenge and end their title drought?

Don't forget, you can get involved in the conversation using #BBCIrishPrem