Women's Super League: Chelsea hit six as Arsenal, Reading and Tottenham all win

Chelsea hit six goals past Bristol City to keep up the pace with their title rivals, after wins for leaders Arsenal and second-placed Manchester City.

Emma Hayes' Blues, who remain four points adrift of the Gunners in third, still have a game in hand.

They fell behind at Kingsmeadow to Ebony Salmon's surprise opener for 11th-placed Bristol City.

But Chelsea eased home with braces from Beth England and Ji So-Yun, plus Hannah Blundell and Jess Carter's efforts.

They were 4-1 up before half-time despite 18-year-old Salmon's 15th-minute opener for Bristol City, who were beaten 11-1 by Arsenal on their most recent previous league trip to London in December.

There were also home victories in the Women's Super League on Sunday for Reading and Tottenham, after the Gunners were 4-0 winners at Brighton.

Liverpool and Manchester United's game at Prenton Park was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch, leaving the Merseyside club rooted to the bottom of the WSL.

Runaway top three claim routine victories

Chelsea's resounding come-from-behind win followed comfortable victories for Arsenal and Manchester City, who won against Everton on Saturday.

The Gunners took just three minutes to open the scoring away at Hope Powell's Brighton, as Danielle van de Donk latched on to Leah Williamson's long diagonal ball and slotted home.

England defender Williamson was on hand again to set up Jill Roord for Arsenal's second, before Jordan Nobbs and Beth Mead added to the scoreline with low finishes in the second half.

Joe Montemurro's side outclassed their opponents and there was a similar gulf between the teams at Kingsmeadow, where Australia star Sam Kerr started on the bench for Chelsea, after her debut the previous Sunday.

The 26-year-old, who holds the all-time goal scoring records in both the American and Australian top divisions, entered the game at the start of the second half but was unable to get her first Blues goal.

Nevertheless, the hosts put on a classy display in what was manager Hayes' 200th game in charge.

Royals go fourth and Spurs strike late to beat Hammers

Elsewhere, Norway forward Amalie Eikeland's cool lobbed finish was enough for Reading to claim a narrow win over 10th-placed Birmingham.

That result lifted the Royals up to fourth in the table, coupled with Manchester United - who have two games in hand - being unable to play on Sunday and dropping to sixth.

In between them in fifth spot are Tottenham, who eventually won a dramatic game at home to West Ham to complete a league double over their London rivals.

Spurs, who were 2-0 winners at the London Stadium in September, opened the scoring through on-loan Arsenal defender Emma Mitchell's fine effort from outside the box.

That looked set to be the winner until Kenza Dali's low strike in the far corner in the first minute of added time.

But - following a series of lengthy injury stoppages during the half - nine minutes of additional time were signalled and 11 were eventually played.

And the hosts secured all three points in the seventh of those, as England Under-21 forward Rianna Dean headed into the top corner for her second goal in as many games.

Elsewhere there were wins in rearranged Women's FA Cup ties for fourth-tier Billericay and third-tier Sunderland over Actonians and AFC Fylde, earning them respective fourth-round ties against Lewes and Watford.

