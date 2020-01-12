Bristol Rovers: Ben Garner granted extended leave as manager over family matter

Ben Garner is a former first-team coach at West Brom and Crystal Palace

Bristol Rovers have granted manager Ben Garner an extended period of leave to deal with a private matter regarding the health of a close family member.

The League One club confirmed first-team coach Kevin Maher will take charge for their FA Cup third-round replay at Coventry City on Tuesday.

Garner, 39, was appointed Rovers boss in December following the departure of Graham Coughlan to Mansfield Town.

He is yet to win having lost three of his first four league games in charge.