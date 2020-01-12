Irish Premiership: Blues out to bounce back against Reds

Linfield celebrate Chris Casement's goal in last month's 1-0 league win over the Reds

Linfield boss David Healy says Monday's game with Cliftonville at Solitude is a chance to put the "humiliation" of their Irish Cup exit behind them.

Championship side Queen's University stunned the Blues 2-1 last weekend.

The champions are fourth and three point behind the Reds, who only trail leaders Glentoran on goals scored.

"We need to put this behind us very quickly and the Cliftonville match gives us the opportunity of doing that," added Healy.

He added: "As disappointing as it is, going of a cup competition and the humiliation of losing the game, we need to move on."

The Blues have won two their three games against Cliftonville this season, including a 1-0 league victory at Windsor Park in the last encounter last month.

Red hot

But the Reds are the in-form team, having have won all four league games since that loss while Linfield have chalked up just one victory in the same period.

"It's always a tough match against Linfield - they are one of the top dogs in the division and also the current champions," said Solitude manager Paddy McLaughlin.

"No matter how they have done in their last game or current form, it's always a big, big occasion and a tough game. We expect nothing less than that.

"We go into the match in good form and hope we can get a result because our boys are on fire at the moment."