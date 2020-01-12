Cardiff City 0-0 Swansea City: Morrison dismisses Cooper's pitch point

Media playback is not supported on this device Cardiff City 0-0 Swansea City: Cooper 'frustrated' in a good way

Cardiff City captain Sean Morrison dismissed Steve Cooper's claim that the Cardiff City Stadium pitch had hindered Swansea City's passing game after a goalless south Wales derby.

Cooper suggested long grass at the Bluebirds' home made it hard for Swansea to play possession football.

But Morrison insisted Cardiff's tactics had been key to stopping Swansea as the two clubs shared the spoils.

"That's probably the best our pitch has looked all year," said the centre-back.

Cooper felt the playing surface had an impact on a game which lacked quality at both ends.

"We are frustrated because we came here to win, picked a team and had a game-plan to win," he said.

"In the first half we played some decent stuff on quite a tough pitch.

"The grass was long, but that's fine, that's their prerogative. It is what it is - there is not one way to play the game or one way to set conditions.

Neil Harris: South Wales derby was missing 'one moment of magic'

"We were glad when it rained at half-time and quickened it up a little bit.

"We got caught short with our passing a couple of times, but that's our problem. I am not complaining about it, I am just saying I thought it affected the game."

Cardiff put pressure on Swansea in the first half yet it was the visitors who came closest to scoring before the break when midfielder Bersant Celina hit the post.

The Bluebirds were less threatening after the break, yet they almost found the winner when Callum Paterson headed against the bar.

A cop out?

Morrison was unimpressed by the suggestion that the playing surface had been a factor in the game.

"It might be just a cop out to say that, I don't know," he added.

"I think we stopped them passing the ball because of how we pressed them and how we made it difficult for them. I don't think the grass was an issue."

When asked why he thought the grass may have been allowed to grow, Cooper said: "That's not a question for me to answer.

"The Christmas period maybe - people having days off? I am not too sure."