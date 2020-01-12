Hellas Verona v Genoa game in Serie A delayed to 'redraw lines'

From the section

The penalty area line at Hellas Verona's stadium prior to their game against Genoa

Hellas Verona's 2-1 Serie A win against visiting Genoa was delayed by 15 minutes because the penalty area lines were not straight.

Referee Maurizio Mariani noticed the issue at the Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi during his pre-match pitch inspection.

Genoa confirmed on social media that the delay was "to redraw the lines that mark the penalty areas".

Mattia Zaccagni scored the winning goal for the home side in the 65th minute.