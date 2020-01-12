Italian Serie A
Hellas Verona2Genoa1

Hellas Verona v Genoa game in Serie A delayed to 'redraw lines'

The penalty area line at Hellas Verona's stadium prior to their game against Genoa
Hellas Verona's 2-1 Serie A win against visiting Genoa was delayed by 15 minutes because the penalty area lines were not straight.

Referee Maurizio Mariani noticed the issue at the Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi during his pre-match pitch inspection.

Genoa confirmed on social media that the delay was "to redraw the lines that mark the penalty areas".

Mattia Zaccagni scored the winning goal for the home side in the 65th minute.

Line-ups

Hellas Verona

  • 1Silvestri
  • 13RrahmaniBooked at 3mins
  • 21Günter
  • 24Kumbulla
  • 5Faraoni
  • 34S AmrabatBooked at 49minsSubstituted forBaduat 90+1'minutes
  • 4Pinto Veloso
  • 88Lazovic
  • 32Pessina
  • 20ZaccagniSubstituted forPazziniat 88'minutes
  • 14VerreBooked at 56minsSubstituted forDawidowiczat 90+4'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Vitale
  • 7Badu
  • 9Stepinski
  • 10Di Carmine
  • 11Pazzini
  • 15Bocchetti
  • 22Berardi
  • 25Danzi
  • 27Dawidowicz
  • 30de Oliveira Andrade
  • 96Radunovic
  • 98Adjapong

Genoa

  • 1Perin
  • 14Biraschi
  • 17Romero
  • 4CriscitoBooked at 25mins
  • 32Ankersen
  • 27Sturaro
  • 20SchöneBooked at 28minsSubstituted forBehramiat 52'minutesBooked at 73mins
  • 29CassataBooked at 77mins
  • 3Barreca
  • 19PandevBooked at 50minsSubstituted forFavilliat 59'minutesBooked at 79mins
  • 9SanabriaSubstituted forAgudeloat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Goldaniga
  • 13El Yamiq
  • 15Jagiello
  • 18Ghiglione
  • 21Radovanovic
  • 22Marchetti
  • 23Destro
  • 28Agudelo
  • 30Favilli
  • 33Pajac
  • 85Behrami
  • 97Radu
Referee:
Maurizio Mariani

Match Stats

Home TeamHellas VeronaAway TeamGenoa
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home12
Away5
Shots on Target
Home8
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home12
Away23

Live Text

Match ends, Verona 2, Genoa 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Verona 2, Genoa 1.

Substitution

Substitution, Verona. Pawel Dawidowicz replaces Valerio Verre.

Marash Kumbulla (Verona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Andrea Favilli (Genoa).

Foul by Giampaolo Pazzini (Verona).

Stefano Sturaro (Genoa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Giampaolo Pazzini (Verona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Domenico Criscito (Genoa).

Substitution

Substitution, Verona. Emmanuel Badu replaces Sofyan Amrabat because of an injury.

Miguel Veloso (Verona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Andrea Favilli (Genoa).

Substitution

Substitution, Verona. Giampaolo Pazzini replaces Mattia Zaccagni.

Foul by Amir Rrahmani (Verona).

Andrea Favilli (Genoa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Andrea Favilli (Genoa) is shown the yellow card.

Andrea Favilli (Genoa) has gone down, but the referee deems it simulation.

Mattia Zaccagni (Verona) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Kevin Agudelo (Genoa).

Booking

Francesco Cassata (Genoa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Marco Faraoni (Verona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Francesco Cassata (Genoa).

Koray Günter (Verona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Andrea Favilli (Genoa).

Substitution

Substitution, Genoa. Kevin Agudelo replaces Antonio Sanabria.

Booking

Valon Behrami (Genoa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Sofyan Amrabat (Verona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Valon Behrami (Genoa).

Corner, Verona. Conceded by Davide Biraschi.

Marash Kumbulla (Verona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Andrea Favilli (Genoa).

Foul by Marash Kumbulla (Verona).

Andrea Favilli (Genoa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Verona 2, Genoa 1. Mattia Zaccagni (Verona) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Amir Rrahmani (Verona) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Valerio Verre.

Amir Rrahmani (Verona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Antonio Sanabria (Genoa).

Attempt saved. Mattia Zaccagni (Verona) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Darko Lazovic.

Foul by Mattia Zaccagni (Verona).

Peter Ankersen (Genoa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 12th January 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inter Milan19144140162446
2Juventus18143135171845
3Lazio18133241172442
4Roma18105333191435
5Atalanta19105449262335
6Cagliari198563329429
7Torino198382526-127
8Hellas Verona187472121025
9Parma187472425-125
10AC Milan197481824-625
11Napoli196672826224
12Udinese197391728-1124
13Bologna196582831-323
14Fiorentina195682329-621
15Sassuolo1954103034-419
16Sampdoria1954101928-919
17Lecce183692236-1415
18Genoa1935112038-1814
19Brescia1942131736-1914
20SPAL1933131229-1712
View full Italian Serie A table

