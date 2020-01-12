Sergio Aguero: Manchester City forward is a 'legend' says Pep Guardiola

Media playback is not supported on this device Pep Guardiola congratulates Aguero on 'incredible achievement'

Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero will "die scoring goals", says manager Pep Guardiola.

Aguero, 31, scored a hat-trick to become the highest overseas goalscorer in Premier League history as City thrashed Aston Villa 6-1.

The Argentina striker moved level and then past former Arsenal and France striker Thierry Henry, before joining former Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard on 177 goals in England's top flight.

"He is a legend," added Guardiola.

Aguero scored City's third, fifth and sixth goals - as well assisting Riyad Mahrez for the opener - as Guardiola's side demolished Villa to move above Leicester into second in the table.

Aguero's contract ends in 2021 but Guardiola has not given up hope the striker, who joined from Atletico Madrid in July 2011 for £40m, will sign a new deal.

"It depends on him, it is his decision," said Guardiola.

"This kind of player... there are many in the incredible history of English football. He helps to make the Premier League better."

Only three men - Alan Shearer, Wayne Rooney and Andy Cole - remain in front of Aguero on the all-time Premier League goalscoring list.

His treble against Villa was his 12th hat-trick, a Premier League record.

Guardiola described Aguero as the second best striker in the world behind his fellow Argentina forward Lionel Messi, who the Spaniard managed at Barcelona.

He added: "The best is Messi.

"Messi is number 9, 10, 11, 6, 4. But the rest is Sergio," said the City boss.