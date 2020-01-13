Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Hearts, Motherwell, Rangers, Hibs, Ross County

Celtic have agreed a £3.5m deal to sign Polish striker Patryk Klimala, with the 21-year-old set to move from Jagiellonia Bialystok on a four-and-a-half year contract. (Daily Record)

Hearts are ready to make an offer for St Johnstone winger Matty Kennedy, who has been discussing a pre-contract move to Aberdeen. (Sun)

Motherwell have joined Hearts in the race to land Barnsley winger Jordan Green on loan. (Daily Record)

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has urged winger Jordan Jones to show everyone why he brought him to Ibrox. (Sun)

Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack says there is "no shame in showing emotion after a tough game" after his League Cup final tears and vows to use the pain as motivation for silverware success this season. (Daily Record)

Marian Shved, the Ukrainian winger who has hardly featured since signing for Celtic last January, has been tipped to "explode" onto the Scottish football scene in the second half of the season after impressing manager Neil Lennon at the club's winter training camp. (Scotsman)

Goalkeeper Ofir Marciano has insisted he's happy at Hibs despite having hinted earlier in the season that he may have to leave to protect his place in the Israeli international squad. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Ross County veteran Don Cowie is back in training after nine months on the sidelines. (Press & Journal, print edition)

Jon Gallagher hopes extending his Aberdeen loan can put him on the radar of the Republic of Ireland national team. (Press & Journal, print edition)

Newcastle United have won the race to land Queen's Park midfielder Reagan Thomson, with the 16-year-old poised to sign a two-and-a-half year deal with the English Premier League club. (Sun)