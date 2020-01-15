Carlisle United v Cardiff City

Media playback is not supported on this device FA Cup: Cardiff City 2-2 Carlisle United highlights

Carlisle are without defender Aaron Hayden for the FA Cup third-round replay against Cardiff at Brunton Park.

Hayden was sent off in the final moments of the League Two game with Plymouth on Saturday and serves a one-match ban.

Cardiff hope to welcome back Joe Ralls after a month out.

The midfielder broke his hand in a league game at Leeds and is in contention to return but goalkeeper Neil Etheridge has not travelled.

Bluebirds boss Neil Harris is expected to shuffle his pack again, just as he did in the original tie when he made nine changes from the previous Championship game.

Sol Bamba, Cameron Coxe, Josh Murphy and Callum Paterson are expected to feature.

Carlisle boss Chris Beech will consider changes after that 3-0 home defeat, with Stefan Scougall and Ryan Loft possible starters.

Christie Elliott has recovered from a chest infection, but Mo Sagaf could again miss out with an ankle problem.