Fara Williams: Reading Women midfielder signs new deal until 2021

Only Karen Carney has made more Women's Super League assists than Fara Williams (left) - who has 27

Reading midfielder Fara Williams has signed a new contract until the end of the 2020-21 campaign.

The 35-year-old is England's all-time most-capped player, making her 172nd international appearance in September.

The former Arsenal, Chelsea, Everton and Liverpool player is Reading's joint-top scorer this season with six goals in all competitions.

Williams has captained Reading - fourth in the Women's Super League - several times, with Natasha Harding injured.

Her previous deal was due to expire at the end of this season.

