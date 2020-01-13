Josh Earl: Ipswich Town sign Preston North End defender on loan

Josh Earl was only on the losing side three times in eight league games for bottom club Bolton

Ipswich Town have signed young defender Josh Earl on loan from Championship side Preston North End for the rest of the 2019-20 season.

Left-sided Earl, 21, will be making his second loan move to the third tier this season, having joined Bolton Wanderers in early August.

He suffered an ankle injury just 14 minutes into his Bolton debut which kept him out for two-and-a-half months.

But he has been part of Wanderers' improvement since returning in October.

Earl has only been on the losing side in three of the eight league games he played for the bottom club.

He now joins an Ipswich side who remained third in League One after beating Accrington on Saturday for their first win in nine league games.

Southport-born Earl has made 36 first-team appearances for Preston since first signing for them in 2017.

