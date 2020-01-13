Celtic target Patryk Klimala arrives in Glasgow to finalise move

Patryk Klimala has scored 11 goals in 53 games for current club Jagiellonia Bialystok

Patryk Klimala is in Glasgow as he is set to finalise his move to Celtic from Polish side Jagiellonia Bialystok.

The striker, 21, arrived in Scotland on Sunday night with a view to signing a reported four-and-a-half-year deal with the Scottish champions.

Capped five times for Poland Under-21s, Klimala has scored seven goals in 17 games this season for Bialystok.

Speaking outside Celtic Park on Monday, Klimala told STV he was "excited" about the potential move.