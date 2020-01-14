First Half ends, Coventry City 1, Bristol Rovers 0.
Coventry City v Bristol Rovers
-
- From the section FA Cup
Line-ups
Coventry
- 1Marosi
- 4Rose
- 5McFadzean
- 15Hyam
- 16Pask
- 20Walsh
- 6Kelly
- 3Mason
- 8Allen
- 9Biamou
- 17O'Hare
Substitutes
- 7Jones
- 11Hiwula-Mayifuila
- 13Wilson
- 21Bakayoko
- 26Shipley
- 35Drysdale
- 38Eccles
Bristol Rovers
- 1van Stappershoef
- 15Kilgour
- 24Menayese
- 5CraigBooked at 22mins
- 3Holmes-Dennis
- 6Upson
- 7Sercombe
- 33Rodman
- 36Hargreaves
- 11Leahy
- 9Clarke-Harris
Substitutes
- 8O Clarke
- 10Nichols
- 16Davies
- 18Kelly
- 23Bennett
- 29Adeboyejo
- 31Andre
- Referee:
- Anthony Backhouse
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away0
- Corners
- Home5
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away4
Live Text
Half Time
Attempt missed. Liam Kelly (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Foul by Maxime Biamou (Coventry City).
Tony Craig (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Callum O'Hare (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ed Upson (Bristol Rovers).
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Tony Craig.
Attempt blocked. Callum O'Hare (Coventry City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Callum O'Hare (Coventry City).
Tareiq Holmes-Dennis (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Brandon Mason (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rollin Menayese (Bristol Rovers).
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Tony Craig.
Attempt blocked. Maxime Biamou (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Maxime Biamou (Coventry City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Brandon Mason (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Rollin Menayese (Bristol Rovers).
Attempt saved. Dominic Hyam (Coventry City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Tareiq Holmes-Dennis.
Attempt missed. Maxime Biamou (Coventry City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Dominic Hyam (Coventry City) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Jordi van Stappershoef.
Attempt missed. Jonson Clarke-Harris (Bristol Rovers) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Jonson Clarke-Harris (Bristol Rovers) hits the bar with a header from very close range.
Foul by Callum O'Hare (Coventry City).
Ed Upson (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Tony Craig (Bristol Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Josh Pask (Coventry City).
Tareiq Holmes-Dennis (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Tony Craig.
Attempt saved. Brandon Mason (Coventry City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Liam Walsh.
Foul by Callum O'Hare (Coventry City).
Alex Rodman (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tareiq Holmes-Dennis (Bristol Rovers).
Jamie Allen (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Coventry City 1, Bristol Rovers 0. Maxime Biamou (Coventry City) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Callum O'Hare.
Foul by Michael Rose (Coventry City).
Jonson Clarke-Harris (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Liam Walsh (Coventry City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.