Barcelona generated more money than any other club in Europe for the first time last season, a study has found.

The Spanish club earned £741.1m in revenue in the 2018-19 season according to Deloitte's Football Money League.

Real Madrid swapped places with Barca and fell to second on £667.5m, with Manchester United third on £627.1m.

The Reds Devils are said to be "at risk of losing the position as the Premier League's highest revenue generating club for the first time" next year.

Deloitte's Sports Business Group said a United forecast of revenue of £560m-£580m this season "would likely see the Red Devils fall to their lowest ever Money League position in next year's edition".

Who makes up the top 20?

Most revenue by clubs in 2018-19 Position Team Revenue £ (2017-18 figure) Source: Deloitte Football Money League 1. Barcelona 741.1 (611.6) 2. Real Madrid 667.5 (665.2) 3. Manchester United 627.1 (589.8) 4. Bayern Munich 581.8 (557.4) 5. Paris St-Germain 560.5 (479.9) 6. Manchester City 538.2 (503.5) 7. Liverpool 533 (455.1) 8. Tottenham 459.3 (379.4) 9. Chelsea 452.2 (448) 10. Juventus 405.2 (349.5) 11. Arsenal 392.7 (389.1) 12. Borussia Dortmund 332.4 (281) 13. Atletico Madrid 324 (269.6) 14. Inter Milan 321.3 (248.7) 15. Schalke 286.3 (216) 16. Roma 203.6 (221.5) 17. Lyon 194.6 (145.5) 18. West Ham 190.7 (175.3) 19. Everton 187.7 (188.6) 20. Napoli 182.8 (161.9)

Why are Barcelona top?

In the 23rd edition of Deloitte's Football Money League the gap between first and second (83m Euros/£73.6m) has never been bigger.

Barca's substantial jump in year-on-year revenue is put down to the club taking charge of its own merchandising and licensing activities.

FC Barcelona's revenue increase can largely be attributed to the club's change in approach to operations, with the decision to bring merchandising and licensing activities in-house a primary factor. Recognising the power of its brand, the club has taken greater control of its merchandising and licensing operations, rather than relying on third parties for these services. This has given the club additional control over how its products are promoted and sold and the ability to report this revenue on a gross, rather than a net, basis.

Jones adds: "Barca is a clear example of a club adapting to changing market conditions, reducing the reliance on broadcast revenue and focussing on growing revenues within its control. The club's commercial operation generated €383.5m of revenue, which is more than the total revenue of the 12th placed club in this year's Money League.

"With the club expecting further growth of €30m in commercial revenues and total revenue of almost €880m in 2019/20 we expect them to retain the top spot in next year's edition. Barca is on course to achieve its stated ambition to be the first €1 billion Money League club in years to come."

forecasts revenue of £560-580m in 2019/20 as a result of not qualifying for this season's Champions League, a result that would likely see the Red Devils fall to their lowest ever Money League position in next year's edition. This could also put the club at risk of losing its position as the Premier League's highest revenue generating club for the first time in Money League history.

FC Barcelona reaches the top of the Money League for the first time and also becomes the first club to break the €800m barrier; Barca and Real swap places.

Manchester United (€711.5m) is in third but is at risk of losing the position as the Premier League's highest revenue generating club for the first time in next year's Money League;

Tottenham Hotspur (€521.1m) is eighth, the club's highest ever position, and has overtaken Chelsea (€513.1m) and Arsenal (€445.6m) to become London's highest revenue generating club for the first time since 1996/97.

Broadcast remains the largest individual revenue stream, comprising 44% of total revenue.

The Premier League continues to contribute the most clubs to the Money League top 20, with eight clubs making the cut in this year's edition.

Sam Boor, senior manager in the Sports Business Group at Deloitte, comments: "The impact of participation and performance in UEFA club competitions on revenue is evident in London and the North West, with the rise of Liverpool, Manchester City and Spurs driven by reaching the Champions League knockout stages. The relative decline of Arsenal is a direct result of not participating in the competition for a second consecutive season, a fate that may also befall Manchester United."

Juventus regains 10th place in this year's Money League as revenue increased 17% to €459.7m. The arrival of talismanic forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who alone has more Instagram followers than Real Madrid and FC Barcelona combined, increased Juventus' commercial appeal. As a result, Juve saw an uplift in commercial revenue in part due to an increase in brand visibility in 2018/19. The club also increased revenue from merchandise sales as a result of signing the marquee player.