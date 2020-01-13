Guernsey FC: Tony Vance trying to find right formula after sixth game without victory

Whitehawk's players celebrated with their travelling fans after the win at Footes Lane

Guernsey FC manager Tony Vance says his side have to find a way to turn results around after a sixth match without a victory in Isthmian League Division One South East.

The Green Lions lost 2-1 at home to Whitehawk to drop to 11th in the table.

"The problem we've got, and I'm fully respectful of the fact, is that it's results business.

"In the last six games we haven't got either what we deserved or wanted," Vance told BBC Radio Guernsey.

"Hindsight is easy, the reality is we're not there so we've got to try and find ways to win games now."

Tom Strawbridge's late goal ensured a tense end to the game in Sussex after Ahmed Abdulla's 20th-minute strike and another from Lucas Santos Rodrigues had put the visitors two up.

"I thought the players were relentless in their pressure and they created so many chances, but you've got to take them," added Vance.

"You've certainly got to take them when you're playing against good teams, and Whitehawk are.

"You've definitely got to take them when you're in the ascendency and you've got them on the ropes, and at times we did have.

"I thought it was so harsh on us being 1-0 down at half-time. Second half again it was very similar to the first half, it went a bit flat at one stage and the substitutions inspired us again and we nearly got over the line."