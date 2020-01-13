Truro City back on top of Southern Premier League with win over Dorchester Town

Paul Wotton took over as Truro City manager this summer

Truro City manager Paul Wotton has praised his side after they went top of the Southern Premier League South with a 3-2 win at Dorchester Town.

Will Swan and Will Dean put the White Tigers two ahead before Sean Wright pulled one back for the Magpies.

Dan Rooney made it 3-1 with 15 minutes left before a late Tom Bath reply.

"We should have scored six or seven goals, but the three points is great and to go back top of the league is lovely as well," Wotton said.

"I'd say 95% of our play was excellent, my only downside is we gifted the two goals which made it a bit of a frantic ending when it shouldn't have been," he told BBC Radio Cornwall.

The win, coupled with Tiverton Town's 1-0 loss to Poole, left City two points clear at the top of the table with a game in hand on their Devon-based rivals.

"If you don't take your chances you always run that risk of giving the other team a chance," added Wotton.

"The last couple of minutes shouldn't have been as frantic as they were, but we learn from stuff and it's important that we learn a bit of game management.

"But it's all about winning and we've won again, so it's good."