Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers: Eric Bailly 'very close' to United return

Manchester United centre-half Eric Bailly is "very close" to a return but is not expected to play in the FA Cup third-round replay against Wolves.

Bailly, 25, has had two knee injuries that have kept him out of competitive action since April, but United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he "might be back for the weekend" against Liverpool.

Ashley Young, linked with a move to Inter Milan, will also not play.

Wolves are without Diogo Jota, Bruno Jordao and Wily Boly on Wednesday.

Forward Jota has a dead leg, midfielder Jordao is out because of an ankle injury, while central defender Boly is still recovering from a fractured ankle sustained in a training session in October.

The winners will play away at either Premier League Watford or League One Tranmere.

The Hornets were 3-0 ahead in the first match, but Tranmere scored three second-half goals to force a replay, which was scheduled to take place on Tuesday but was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

This game is Wolves' 38th of the season after they started their campaign in the Europa League qualifiers in July and boss Nuno Espirito Santo has been pleased with how his squad have handled the extra workload.

"It's about the way they prepare themselves on a daily basis with the way they recover and compete, credit to all the players," he said.

"It's the most important game, the next one is always the most important."

This effort from Matt Doherty was one of only two shots on target in the goalless draw on 4 January

United, like Wolves, are also in the last 32 of the Europa League, and will be playing for the 14th time in 46 days.

"It's relentless," said United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. "We've still got five or six games before the winter break, 18 games in less than 60 days which is physically and mentally demanding, we have to energise them.

"This tournament is one we all dream about winning when we're young. I loved my time in the finals and lifting the trophy, so we want to go through."

The original match at Molineux ended 0-0 as United failed to have a shot on target - the first time that had happened since January 2015, although both sides hit the woodwork in the second half.

