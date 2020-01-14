Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers: Eric Bailly 'very close' to United return
-
- From the section FA Cup
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
Manchester United centre-half Eric Bailly is "very close" to a return but is not expected to play in the FA Cup third-round replay against Wolves.
Bailly, 25, has had two knee injuries that have kept him out of competitive action since April, but United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he "might be back for the weekend" against Liverpool.
Ashley Young, linked with a move to Inter Milan, will also not play.
Wolves are without Diogo Jota, Bruno Jordao and Wily Boly on Wednesday.
Forward Jota has a dead leg, midfielder Jordao is out because of an ankle injury, while central defender Boly is still recovering from a fractured ankle sustained in a training session in October.
The winners will play away at either Premier League Watford or League One Tranmere.
The Hornets were 3-0 ahead in the first match, but Tranmere scored three second-half goals to force a replay, which was scheduled to take place on Tuesday but was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.
This game is Wolves' 38th of the season after they started their campaign in the Europa League qualifiers in July and boss Nuno Espirito Santo has been pleased with how his squad have handled the extra workload.
"It's about the way they prepare themselves on a daily basis with the way they recover and compete, credit to all the players," he said.
"It's the most important game, the next one is always the most important."
United, like Wolves, are also in the last 32 of the Europa League, and will be playing for the 14th time in 46 days.
"It's relentless," said United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. "We've still got five or six games before the winter break, 18 games in less than 60 days which is physically and mentally demanding, we have to energise them.
"This tournament is one we all dream about winning when we're young. I loved my time in the finals and lifting the trophy, so we want to go through."
The original match at Molineux ended 0-0 as United failed to have a shot on target - the first time that had happened since January 2015, although both sides hit the woodwork in the second half.
Pre-match stats
- Manchester United are without a win in five games against Wolves in all competitions (drawn three, lost two) since a 5-0 victory in the Premier League in March 2012.
- Wolves are without a win in their last 10 competitive away visits to face Manchester United at Old Trafford (drawn two, lost eight) since a 1-0 win in February 1980.
- Manchester United have been taken to an FA Cup third round replay for the first time since 2012-13, when they eliminated West Ham at Old Trafford.
- Wolves have lost nine of their 10 previous FA Cup away third round replays, winning the other versus Oldham in 2007.
- Wolves' Diogo Jota has found the back of the net in two of his last three appearances against Manchester United, although both goals came at Molineux.