James McClean: Stoke City winger offered Kick It Out support after 'abuse'

James McClean is a former West Brom, Wigan and Sunderland player

Anti-discrimination charity Kick It Out says sectarian abuse of Stoke's James McClean "cannot continue" after alleged chanting at their game with Millwall.

The Republic of Ireland player, 30, does not wear a poppy on his shirt for games scheduled around Remembrance Day.

McClean is from Londonderry, where in 1972 British soldiers shot civilian protesters during Bloody Sunday.

Barnsley were charged by the Football Association on 3 January for alleged sectarian chanting against McClean.

"James McClean was once again subjected to disgraceful anti-Irish and sectarian abuse this weekend," said Kick It Out after the weekend's goalless draw.

"We have informed the FA so they can investigate but we reiterate - the abuse he continues to receives is absolutely unacceptable and shames our game.

"Greater action must be taken by the authorities to safeguard his and his family's wellbeing, because the current situation cannot continue."

Championship side Stoke last week released a statement of support for McClean, who joined the club in July 2018.

The Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) also issued a statement at the start of January and responded to the latest incident: "There is no justification for this or any other type of abuse and the PFA stands fully beside every player who faces discrimination."