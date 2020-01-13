SheBelieves Cup: England Women face USA, Japan and Spain in title defence

England won the four-team competition for the first time in 2019

England Women will defend their title at the invitational SheBelieves Cup in March and will face hosts United States, Japan and Spain.

The Lionesses won the tournament for the first time in 2019 and have confirmed their participation in the event for a fifth consecutive year.

Spain, ranked 13th in the world, are making their debut in the event, while Japan are returning for a second time.

All four sides will play each other once in a round-robin format.

Phil Neville's side will begin their campaign against the United States in Orlando, Florida on Thursday, 5 March.

A meeting with Japan follows on Sunday, 8 March at Harrison's Red Bull Arena in the state of New Jersey.

The Lionesses' campaign will conclude against Spain on Wednesday, 11 March in Frisco in Texas.

The fixtures will be England's first since their 3-2 win in a friendly in the Czech Republic on 12 November.

Karen Carney scores for England against Japan at the SheBelieves Cup in 2019.

More to follow.