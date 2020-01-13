Hamilton: Darian MacKinnon joins Partick Thistle as Brian Easton signs new deal

Brian Easton (centre) is nearing 150 Hamilton appearances

Darian MacKinnon has joined Partick Thistle until the summer after being released by Hamilton Academical.

The midfielder, 34, leaves after 258 Accies appearances with Hamilton's "best wishes", his contract terminated by mutual agreement.

Captain Brian Easton, 31, has signed a new deal to stay at Accies until 2021.

"I came through the academy here at Hamilton and I'm happy to be here now as a senior player," he told the club's website.

Easton is in his third spell at the club, having joined from St Johnstone last summer, and is one game away from 150 Hamilton appearances.