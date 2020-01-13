Thomas Frank: Brentford head coach signs new contract tying him to Bees until 2023

Thomas Frank became Brentford boss when Dean Smith left for Aston Villa in October 2018

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank has signed a new three-and-a-half year contract at Griffin Park.

The 46-year-old Dane, who has led Brentford to third in the Championship this season, has now tied himself to the promotion-chasing club until 2023.

Frank originally joined the Bees in 2016 as part of Dean Smith's backroom team, before taking over when Smith left for Aston Villa in October 2018.

"I love coming to work every day. We know this club is special," he said.

"There is a unique togetherness at Brentford and a unique focus on wanting to get better every day. We have a clear plan; a clear strategy and good people and we are going in the right direction."

Frank got off to a bad start at Brentford as the Bees won just one of his first 10 games in charge.

But he has made light of the summer sale of last season's top scorer Neal Maupay to turn his side into serious promotion contenders.

They are currently just six points off an automatic promotion place in what will be their final season at their Griffin Park home, prior to moving to their new Stadium at Lionel Road.

"Whenever you appoint a head coach, you hope it is for the long term," said Brentford co-director of football Rasmus Ankersen. "Thomas has played a big part in aligning all departments."

Phil Giles, the club's other co-director of football, added: "Thomas has done a brilliant job since he took over from Dean, in particular by working with all our coaches to improve our defence this season."