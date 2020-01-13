Football gossip: Kane, Piatek, Muller, Eriksen, Ings, Lacazette, Cavani

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho fears injured England striker Harry Kane, 26, could be out until next season and miss Euro 2020. (Sun)

Mourinho wants two strikers this January to cover for the injured Kane. AC Milan and Poland striker Krzysztof Piatek, 24, has been offered as one of the main options so far, with agents of Napoli and Spain striker Fernando Llorente, 34, and Crystal Palace and Belgium forward Christian Benteke, 29, also contacting Spurs. (Independent)

Germany forward Thomas Muller could be leaving Bayern Munich after 20 years with the club, with Manchester United ready to move for the 30-year-old in the summer. (Sport 1, via Sun)

Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen, 27, is a step closer to leaving Tottenham after reaching an agreement in principle with Inter Milan worth about £100,000 a week after tax. (Times, subscription needed)

Atletico Madrid have decided Arsenal and France forward Alexandre Lacazette, 28, is their top target should they fail to sign Paris St-Germain's Uruguayan forward Edinson Cavani, 32. (Express)

Southampton striker Danny Ings, 27, is worthy of a place in Gareth Southgate's England squad, says Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers - the man who signed him for Liverpool. (Sky Sports)

Former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has won his legal battle against the club, an employment tribunal has ruled, although he has been awarded just over £85,000 in compensation. (Mirror)

Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce will sit down with owner Mike Ashley this week to discuss a plan for what remains of the January transfer window. (Guardian)

Liverpool have offered 15m euros (£12.8m) to Trabzonspor for their 23-year-old Turkish goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir. (Sabah, via Sport Witness)

Southampton remain adamant that 23-year-old midfielder Che Adams will not be leaving on loan in January to join Leeds. (Mirror)

Leeds would enhance the Premier League, says former Elland Road boss Howard Wilkinson, who guided them to the English title in 1991-92. (Talksport)

Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata, 27, vomited before the Spanish Super Cup final penalty shootout against Real Madrid. (Marca)