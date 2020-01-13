Newport County sign Sheffield Wednesday's Ashley Baker

Ashley Baker joined Cardiff City as a 13-year old

Newport County have signed Ashley Baker from Sheffield Wednesday on an 18-month deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old defender is a former Cardiff City youth player and a Wales under-21 international.

Baker made 12 appearances for the Owls.

"As soon as I found out there was interest, it was a no brainer for me to come back home to Wales and accept this great opportunity," he said. "I enjoyed my time at Sheffield Wednesday, but it was time for me to move on."