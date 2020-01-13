Mikael Ndjoli: Motherwell sign ex-Kilmarnock forward on loan from Bournemouth

Mikael Ndjoli (second from left) is returning to Scottish football

Bournemouth's Mikael Ndjoli has joined Motherwell on loan for the rest of the season.

The forward, 21, scored five goals on loan at Kilmarnock last term and had a spell at Gillingham in the first half of the current campaign.

"Mikael is quick, strong and gives us an option all across the forward line," manager Stephen Robinson told the Motherwell website.

And Ndjoli added: "I can't wait to get involved."

