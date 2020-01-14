Queen's Park begin transition to professionalism with full-time contracts

Queen's Park ended their 152-year amateur status in November

Queen's Park have begun their transition to a professional club by offering their entire first-team squad part-time contracts.

The Glasgow side voted to end their 152-year status as an amateur club in November, the last senior Scottish side to turn professional.

Prior to the move players were only financially compensated for travelling to training and matches.

Now each player - including January signings - have been offered a wage.

Ending the club's status as an amateur institution was primarily pushed through so the League Two outfit could begin to make money from departing players.

The Hampden side have famously provided a pathway for young players to develop, producing talents such as Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson, Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland and Ross County midfielder Blair Spittal.

Previously, the club's amateur status restricted it from receiving a transfer fee for first-team players or compensation for youth players that left for free at the age of 18.

Now they are better placed to profit as 16-year-old midfielder Reagan Thomson nears a move to Newcastle United.

BBC Scotland understands that the Scotland Under-17 international has agreed terms with the English Premier League side and is set to leave Queen's Park.

Although the Glasgow side would still have been due training compensation for his departure as an amateur club, they will now earn more due to their new professional status.