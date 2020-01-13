Sunderland: League One club say Kyle Lafferty flute tweet was 'genuine mistake'

Kyle Lafferty left his second stint with Scottish Premiership club Rangers in August after one season with the club
Sunderland have said a tweet posted about new signing Kyle Lafferty which referred to loyalist pipe bands was a "genuine mistake".

The post, which captioned photos of the 32-year-old with the message "he's seven foot and plays the flute", was posted by the club on Monday.

The line references a chant which dates from Lafferty's time with Scottish side Rangers and was swiftly deleted.

"It was a genuine mistake and was removed immediately," the club said.

The Daily Record also reported that the club said: "It was written in all innocence by someone unaware of how it could be interpreted."

The Northern Ireland international joined the Black Cats on a deal until the end of the season on Friday having last featured for Norwegian club Sarpsborg 08.

He has also played for Hearts, Burnley and Norwich.

