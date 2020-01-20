Barnsley v Preston North End

Ben Pearson was absent for Preston's win against Charlton through illness

Barnsley defender Bambo Diaby missed Saturday's defeat by Bristol City with a knee problem and will not be risked if fitness doubts remain.

Left-back Clarke Oduor (ankle), but forward Cauley Woodrow could play for the first time since 29 December after returning to training.

Preston North End are waiting to see if midfielder Ben Pearson, once on loan at Barnsley, is free of illness.

He missed the win over Charlton, as did Paul Gallagher with a groin issue.

