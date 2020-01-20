Championship
Middlesbrough19:45Birmingham
Venue: Riverside Stadium

Middlesbrough v Birmingham City

Marc Roberts
In his first appearance since November, Birmingham centre-back Marc Roberts completed the full 90 minutes on his return from injury in Saturday's draw with Cardiff
Follow live text coverage from 19:30 GMT on Tuesday

Middlesbrough boss Jonathan Woodgate has no fresh injury concerns for Tuesday's visit of Birmingham City.

George Friend (ankle) and Ryan Shotton (knee) are back in training but not fully fit and Anfernee Dijksteel (knee) and Daniel Ayala (ankle) remain out.

Birmingham remain without suspended captain Harlee Dean, so Marc Roberts - returning from an ankle injury - will keep his place at the back if fit.

Midfielder Maikel Kieftenbeld (long-term knee) is increasing his training.

The two sides, in 17th and 18th respectively, are separated by just one point in the Championship table.

Match facts

  • Middlesbrough have won 11 of their last 13 home league games against Birmingham (W11 D1 L1).
  • Birmingham are looking to complete a league double over Middlesbrough for the first time since the 2012-13 campaign.
  • Birmingham have failed to score on each of their last four away league visits to Middlesbrough. Pep Clotet will be their fifth manager in their last five visits to the Riverside, after Lee Clark, Gary Rowett, Steve Cotterill and Garry Monk.
  • Since a 1-0 defeat by West Brom in October, Middlesbrough have not lost any of their seven Championship games at the Riverside (W4 D3), last going on a longer unbeaten run at home back in September 2018 (eight matches).
  • Middlesbrough striker Britt Assombalonga has been directly involved in more EFL goals against Birmingham than he has versus any other side (six goals, one assist), scoring in his last three home appearances against the Blues (four goals).
  • Since signing for Birmingham, only against Preston (six) has ex-Middlesbrough striker Lukas Jutkiewicz faced more often without scoring than he has versus the Boro (five games, no goals).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom281411350311953
2Leeds28157643241952
3Fulham28146842301248
4Brentford28145944212347
5Nottm Forest27138638271147
6Swansea2812973431345
7Millwall28111163632444
8Bristol City2812884240244
9Preston2812793934543
10Sheff Wed28126103931842
11Blackburn28117104035540
12Hull28116114036439
13Cardiff2891273941-239
14QPR28115124651-538
15Derby2891092936-737
16Reading27106113431336
17Middlesbrough28810102835-734
18Birmingham2896133445-1133
19Charlton2878133741-429
20Huddersfield2878133144-1329
21Stoke2884163442-828
22Barnsley2859143551-1624
23Wigan2858152543-1823
24Luton2863193461-2721
View full Championship table

Top Stories