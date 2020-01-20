Middlesbrough v Birmingham City

In his first appearance since November, Birmingham centre-back Marc Roberts completed the full 90 minutes on his return from injury in Saturday's draw with Cardiff

Middlesbrough boss Jonathan Woodgate has no fresh injury concerns for Tuesday's visit of Birmingham City.

George Friend (ankle) and Ryan Shotton (knee) are back in training but not fully fit and Anfernee Dijksteel (knee) and Daniel Ayala (ankle) remain out.

Birmingham remain without suspended captain Harlee Dean, so Marc Roberts - returning from an ankle injury - will keep his place at the back if fit.

Midfielder Maikel Kieftenbeld (long-term knee) is increasing his training.

The two sides, in 17th and 18th respectively, are separated by just one point in the Championship table.

Match facts