Middlesbrough v Birmingham City
- From the section Championship
Middlesbrough boss Jonathan Woodgate has no fresh injury concerns for Tuesday's visit of Birmingham City.
George Friend (ankle) and Ryan Shotton (knee) are back in training but not fully fit and Anfernee Dijksteel (knee) and Daniel Ayala (ankle) remain out.
Birmingham remain without suspended captain Harlee Dean, so Marc Roberts - returning from an ankle injury - will keep his place at the back if fit.
Midfielder Maikel Kieftenbeld (long-term knee) is increasing his training.
The two sides, in 17th and 18th respectively, are separated by just one point in the Championship table.
Match facts
- Middlesbrough have won 11 of their last 13 home league games against Birmingham (W11 D1 L1).
- Birmingham are looking to complete a league double over Middlesbrough for the first time since the 2012-13 campaign.
- Birmingham have failed to score on each of their last four away league visits to Middlesbrough. Pep Clotet will be their fifth manager in their last five visits to the Riverside, after Lee Clark, Gary Rowett, Steve Cotterill and Garry Monk.
- Since a 1-0 defeat by West Brom in October, Middlesbrough have not lost any of their seven Championship games at the Riverside (W4 D3), last going on a longer unbeaten run at home back in September 2018 (eight matches).
- Middlesbrough striker Britt Assombalonga has been directly involved in more EFL goals against Birmingham than he has versus any other side (six goals, one assist), scoring in his last three home appearances against the Blues (four goals).
- Since signing for Birmingham, only against Preston (six) has ex-Middlesbrough striker Lukas Jutkiewicz faced more often without scoring than he has versus the Boro (five games, no goals).