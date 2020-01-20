Chelsea v Arsenal

Arsenal's sole defeat in six matches in all competitions under Mikel Arteta was last month's league loss to Chelsea.

TEAM NEWS

Chelsea have confirmed that both Reece James and Marcos Alonso are in contention to return following injury.

Christian Pulisic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Marco van Ginkel are the Blues' only certain absentees.

Arsenal are assessing the fitness of Sokratis following illness, while Sead Kolasinac and Reiss Nelson have again been ruled out.

Captain and top scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang sits out the second game of his three-match suspension.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Jonathan Pearce: Tammy Abraham scored a terrific Chelsea winner at Arsenal last month but incredibly he's getting stick by too many chatroom critics. What do they want?

Aged just 22, he's scored 13 league goals this term and all from open play. Only Danny Ings and Jamie Vardy have bagged more and their clubs play to their strengths. Abraham has to feed off scraps. Chelsea need a goal threat from the supporting midfield and wide players. Ross Barkley deserves a start. Others look jaded.

Arsenal were very average against Sheffield United. Without Pierre-Emerick Aubamayang and with Alexandre Lacazette nearly a year without an away league goal, I can't see them carrying enough threat to win this.

I can see Abraham silencing those critics though.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard: "This league is so competitive. I know that they [Arsenal] are a good team with good players. There has been a change when Mikel Arteta came in, we must be on guard and at our best.

"His effect is very quick and sudden, we felt that when we first played them. He is a good coach and he will get time."

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta: "A lot of things have changed that are positive [since last month's defeat by Chelsea]. The way we have changed the energy with our fans has been massive. In terms of results we have been unlucky.

"I loved the first 30-35 minutes against them and how much we wanted to put them under pressure. They changed the system and started to defend deep, and physically it was harder to maintain that energy. Against Chelsea that is vital. We will go with the same intention."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Chelsea have won six of the past seven league meetings at Stamford Bridge, drawing the other.

However, no team has won more Premier League away matches at Chelsea than the seven by Arsenal.

Arsenal's last league triumph at Stamford Bridge was a 5-3 victory in October 2011. Mikel Arteta started that game, while Frank Lampard scored the opening goal for the Blues.

Chelsea

Chelsea have lost six of their past 11 top-flight games (W4, D1).

They have lost eight times in the league this season, as as many as they did in the whole of 2018-19.

The Blues have conceded 10 league goals at Stamford Bridge this season - only Liverpool, with nine, have let in fewer at home.

They have won three of their four London derbies this term - the exception being a home defeat by West Ham.

Only Norwich have given more Premier League minutes to players aged 21 or younger this season than Chelsea and Arsenal.

Frank Lampard is looking to become the first English Chelsea manager to do the league double against Arsenal since Dave Sexton in 1969-70.

Arsenal