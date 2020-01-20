Bournemouth v Brighton & Hove Albion

Managerial rivals Graham Potter (left) and Eddie Howe are experiencing difficult periods at their respective clubs

TEAM NEWS

Bournemouth defender Steve Cook is suspended for the visit of his previous club Brighton as a result of his red card for handball on Saturday.

Summer signing Lloyd Kelly is under consideration for a belated Premier League debut after recovering from ankle and thigh injuries.

Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter has no fresh injury concerns.

Jose Izquierdo and Dan Burns are Albion's only absentees.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@TonyHusband: One day they'll surely build a statue of Eddie Howe outside Bournemouth's ground, but right now his kingdom appears to be crumbling.

Saturday's 1-0 reverse at Norwich was a 10th defeat in 12. The only crumb of comfort for Bournemouth fans is that they're still only a win or two from being right back in the mix.

Three points are surely vital against Graham Potter's Albion, who are stuttering somewhat and have won just once in nine games themselves - against Bournemouth.

Brighton have never won a Premier League game in January; this seems a good chance to change that stat.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe: "We have to become very internal and use all the negativity around us in a positive way to show we're still fighting and we can do it.

"I'm living my life trying to improve the results, trying to improve the performances of the players.

"I think the will to do well, and the desire to improve, is 100% there."

Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter: "We'll have moments where we don't win, this is a really tough league.

"We had nine wins last year, we need to learn from all of our experiences and try to improve.

"Everyone is capable of getting results in this division."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Bournemouth are unbeaten in the past five home league meetings, winning four of them.

However, Brighton are looking to complete the league double over Bournemouth for the first time since 2007-08 in League One.

Bournemouth

Bournemouth could go six Premier League home matches without a win for the first time.

The Cherries have lost 10 of their past 12 league games (W1, D1).

The four points they have earned in those fixtures is fewer than any other team in that period.

Bournemouth have lost four consecutive league games without scoring for the first time since 2012, when they were in the third tier.

They have failed to score in seven of their last nine top-flight matches.

Their total of 20 points after 23 fixtures is their lowest at this stage of a Premier League season.

Brighton & Hove Albion