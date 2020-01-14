Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Hearts, Rangers, Ross County, Hibernian, Dundee, Ayr

Celtic have agreed a £2m fee with Israeli club Bnei Yehuda for Ivory Coast midfielder Ismaila Soro, with the 21-year-old poised to sign in the next 24 hours along with Polish striker Patryk Klimala. (Daily Record)

Hearts have offered out-of-favour captain Christophe Berra to St Johnstone as a sweetener in their attempts to sign winger Matty Kennedy. (Sun)

Goalkeeper Colin Doyle is the latest Hearts player to be told he has no future at the club under new manager Daniel Stendel. (Daily Express, print edition)

Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara insists his head hasn't been turned by persistent transfer speculation linking him with the likes of Arsenal, Brighton, Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and Sheffield United. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Celtic midfielder Lewis Morgan has agreed a three-year deal with Inter Miami and is set to finalise his £400,000 move to the new MLS club. (Daily Record)

Ross County want to sign Hibernian's Scotland Under-21 striker Oli Shaw on loan for the rest of the season. (Daily Star, print edition)

Dundee are vying with Livingston and Partick Thistle to land Ayr United winger Alan Forrest. (Daily Record, print edition)

Dundee manager James McPake says the club have been "priced out" of a loan move for Hearts forward Craig Wighton. (Courier, print edition)