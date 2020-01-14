Irish Premiership: Healy delighted with win over Cliftonville 'after a long week' since cup defeat

Shayne Lavery and Jordan Stewart congratulate Linfield penalty scorer Andrew Mitchell

Linfield manager David Healy says his side's 2-1 win over Cliftonville was important after "the disappointment and criticism" which followed their Irish Cup fifth-round defeat by Queen's.

An Andrew Mitchell penalty and Mark Stafford's goal saw Linfield go top of the Premiership on goal difference.

"I'm pleased for the players. They worked hard and we got a response. It's been a long week," said Healy.

"I thought they were immense in testing conditions against a really good side."

"Cliftonville have been in good form, they have a super manager and a big support but I thought for large parts of the game we were by far the better team.

"We missed a few opportunities but the pleasing thing is we saw it out."

Reds boss Paddy McLaughlin agreed that his side's opponents had dealt better with the blustery conditions at Solitude and were deserved winners.

"The conditions were the same for both sides and Linfield probably dealt with them better than we did. They were better than us on the night and deserved their victory," conceded the Cliftonville manager.

"We didn't play with any intensity until the final 10 minutes - we didn't get bodies forward quick enough - we should have done that earlier in the game.

"It was a big game, a chance to go back on top, but this result tightens it up even more. It will be like that until the end of the season."

The north Belfast outfit lie third in the table but are level on 50 points with leaders Linfield and second-placed Glentoran, with just goal difference determining their positions.

"To be among the leading pack is great for everyone involved with the club and it's all down to the players.

"There will be a lot of points dropped between now and the end of the season and it's just about who can deal with the disappointment and get back at it as soon as possible will be the team that will come out on top in the end."

'Top drawer' McCrudden makes debut off bench

Michael McCrudden made his debut for Cliftonville as a substitute late in the game as a replacement for the injured Joe Gormley, the scorer of Cliftonville's first-half equaliser, following his recent signing from Derry City.

McLaughlin was pleased with the impact made by the striker he formerly managed at Institute during his short time on the pitch.

"We know Michael's quality - it's just a matter of getting his match fitness up. With some game time under his belt he'll show that he is a top drawer signing for us.

"Having been playing with Derry City he should really be off on his holidays now or only starting pre-season but I thought he was excellent when he came on. He showed glimpses of the quality he possesses."