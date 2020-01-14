Injury forces Janine van Wyk to end contract in Denmark

South Africa captain Janine van Wyk is the continent's most-capped female footballer

South Africa women's captain Janine van Wyk has been forced to end her deal with Danish club Fortuna Hjorring due to injury.

The 32-year-old signed for Fortuna in August to become the first South African woman to play in Denmark.

However she has struggled to recover from the knee injury she picked up helping South Africa win the regional Cosafa Cup just before signing the deal.

"I have made a decision to return to South Africa to fully focus on the process of the rehab where I will get the best possible treatment in order for me to get back to playing football again," she said in a statement on social media.

"Sometimes are decisions aren't east to make, especially when you are at the stage of your career when you question whether or not it's the right decision to make, but it makes it easier when you accept the decision and are ready to face any consequences that come with it.

"I would like to thank Fortuna Hjorring for their tremendous support and guidance throughout this short journey at the club.

"It's heart-warming to know that there are still clubs out there that take high interest in the players happiness and wellbeing.

"Wishing you all the best for the rest of the season."

Van Wyk, who enjoyed a two-year stint with the Houston Dash, has returned to South Africa at the end of 2018 and played for the club that she founded.

She then captained Banyana Banyana in their debut World Cup campaign in France last year.

Founder of the JVW set-up in South Africa, she is the most-capped footballer in South Africa - male or female - and the most-capped African woman.